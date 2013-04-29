At Large Fake News Monday: 'Splash' Mishaps Jeopardize 'Celebrity Chainsaw Juggling'

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert on ABC's reality diving show Splash - the latest in a series of mishaps on the set - has producers rethinking plans to go forward with Celebrity Chainsaw Juggling, set for debut this fall.
"Up until now, we hadn't really thought beyond the fact that putting
B-level celebrities in situations where they could be gravely injured or
killed was ratings gold," noted Chainsaw producer Martin Shafer. "Well, okay, C-level celebrities."
However, "We never really thought about what would happen if they were actually gravely injured or killed," Shafer said, acknowledging that it would probably still boost ratings, but only temporarily.
Celebrity Chainsaw Juggling was set to feature actors Dustin Diamond, Tara Reid and Reginald VelJohnson, singer Courtney Love, Ukrainian pentathlete Boris Onishchenko, "Cathy" cartoonist Cathy Guisewite and former CBS anchor Dan Rather, whose 2006 reality show with O.J. Simpson was cancelled after three episodes.
In the show, world famous juggler Michael Moschen was to train the
celebrities on dangerous juggling tricks, starting with maces and axes
and working their way up to flaming chainsaws.
"It probably wouldn't be good if Dan Rather wound up on the business end
of a flaming chainsaw on national TV," admitted Shafer, noting that if
it were Sam Donaldson it would be a different story.
[Read the rest at CAP News.]
