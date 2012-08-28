When Bruce Springsteen met Pete ...

Yes, I know: The title of this post might give you the idea that Bruce Springsteen and I recently sat down over Cabernet and crullers to discuss music theory and world politics. Actually, our encounter was slightly more fleeting — it took place during the final chorus of “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out” at Gillette Stadium, when Bruce was running by me at the approximate speed of a charging rhino. But never mind that — what’s important is that it was CAPTURED ON FILM.
Well, maybe not film per se — this is actually a screenshot from a YouTube
video. But as you can see, it looks exactly like Bruce has just
told me a very humorous anecdote (possibly involving Stevie Van Zandt
getting thrown out of some amusement park or another), and I’m
responding with a hearty guffaw. Or maybe I was just delirious from my
temporary proximity to his sweaty aura. One of those two things.
If you're interested in my take on Springsteen's recent concerts in Boston, I wrote A LOT about it. Check out reviews of Fenway night 1, Fenway night 2 and Gillette Stadium. And check out more (much more!) at Blogness on the Edge of Town.
No comments:
Post a Comment